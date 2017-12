COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Mississippi Highway 28 West of Hazlehurst.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Stewart said troopers responded to the scene around noon where an 18-wheeler overturned.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck was headed east on MS 28 and left the roadway. It overturned on the eastbound shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital. This crash is currently under investigation.