Edwards paces Southern Miss in win over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Cortez Edwards scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half and Southern Miss got off to a big start and defeated Alabama A&M 69-54 on Wednesday night.

Tyree Griffin added 15 points and Eddie Davis III had 10 for the Golden Eagles (6-4), who won their third straight.

Julian Walters had 11 points and Marcus Merriweather 10 for the Bulldogs (0-10), who lost their 13th straight dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M scored the first four points of the game but the Golden Eagles reeled off the next 11 and followed a Bulldogs’ basket by scoring 12 more to lead 23-6 midway through the first half. Southern Mississippi shot 53 percent and opened a 44-23 lead at the break.

The difference in the second half never dipped below double figures.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)