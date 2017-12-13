Elf on the Shelf Comes to Life

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) -Tthe popularity of “The Elf on the Shelf” has sky-rocketed over the last few years.

Every year elf photos are posted all over social media and the creativity has been phenomenal.

One of our viewers has something that tops any elf photo you’ve ever seen.

Kevin Myers and his wife, Charisse, had a special surprise for their children to get them in the Christmas spirit. Kevin dressed up in an elf costume and propped himself up over the fireplace after Charisse bet him he wouldn’t.

“It was actually my wife’s idea,” said Myers. “She sent me a meme that she saw on Facebook. So she sent it to me via text, and said ‘I dare you to do it.’ and my response was ‘you don’t have to dare me. Just buy the costume and I’ll do it.’

Kevin and Charisse got more of a reaction than they bargained for.

“I really didn’t get to enjoy how they responded until I got to rewatch the video myself, because I was trying to stay still on the mantle and stay in character, ” Myers told us. “So once I had the chance to see the video and see their reaction it was very funny.”

The original post has been seen over half a million times.