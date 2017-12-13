Forrest General Offering Free Medicare Information Sessions

Forrest General Hospital is offering free information seminars regarding Medicare Insurance opportunities.

The sessions are held at the CMO Insurance Agency in Hattiesburg.

Pat Riley led the seminar, and says that this program helps those who have questions about Medicare.

“We offer this seminar at least once a month to help educate people who are about to be eligible for medicare or who may already have medicare to help them understand the different products that are available in addition to medicare that they may need,” said Riley.

Riley says these sessions are free, and people should not hesitate to reach out

“We provide these seminars just to help educate people, help answer their questions,” said Riley. “There’s no pressure, to do anything as far as purchasing a plan. We’re here available five days a week to answer questions, no obligation. And if people have questions or need help, we’re here to help.”