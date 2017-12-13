Gov. Bryant comments on former State Rep. John Moore

WJTV Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Newly retired Mississippi Representative John Moore is facing sexual misconduct claims.


WJTV 12 caught up with Gov. Phil Bryant to hear what he has to say.

State Rep. John Moore (Mississippi House of Representatives)

“I think the Speaker’s doing an excellent job managing that situation so I’ll leave that to him. I’ve known John Moore a long time I don’t know what the outcome will be, but I can tell you this in administrative agencies in the state of Mississippi we have a zero tolerance for such activity.”

A spokesperson for house speaker Philip Gunn confirmed multiple women accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

An attorney close to the situation said because Moore retired, there will be no investigation into the claims.

