Group teams up with Walgreens, Tougaloo College for free health screenings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The group, My Brother’s Keeper, has teamed up with Walgreens and Tougaloo College to providing free health screenings.

The screenings are for Hepatitis C, HIV Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

The screenings are going on in the parking lot of Walgreens on Meadowbrook Road and State Street.

“What we want to do is bring holistic healthcare.,” said Gerald Gibson of My Brother’s Keeper. “So what we’re doing is bringing it to different communities throughout Jackson to get them comprehensive healthcare screenings.”