Group teams up with Walgreens, Tougaloo College for free health screenings

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The group, My Brother’s Keeper, has teamed up with Walgreens and Tougaloo College to providing free health screenings.

The screenings are for Hepatitis C, HIV Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

The screenings are going on in the parking lot of Walgreens on Meadowbrook Road and State Street.

“What we want to do is bring holistic healthcare.,” said Gerald Gibson of My Brother’s Keeper. “So what we’re doing is bringing it to different communities throughout Jackson to get them comprehensive healthcare screenings.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s