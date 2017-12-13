Habitat for Humanity home dedication on Smith Robinson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Just in time for the holiday season, Habitat for Humanity helps a family get a new home.

A group gathered Wednesday for the dedication of Constance Mitchell’s new Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Habitat Home.

It’s located on Smith Robinson Street in Jackson. This was a part of the Covenant Build project.

“I thank everyone with names from A to Z at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for sponsoring and helping me build my Habitat house,” Mitchell, the new homeowner, said. “I am overjoyed with appreciation and can hardly wait to move into my family’s new home.”

“We continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity because of our shared commitment to improving the lives of Mississippians,” said Sheila Grogan, Vice President, Community and Public Relations. “Our collective goal is to build a healthy Mississippi, and we are helping to do this one house, one street and one community at a time.”