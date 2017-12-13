JPD: Car crashed into home; driver left the scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A car crashed into a home on Longwood Drive Wednesday.

According to JPD around 10:40 a.m., a police officer saw a blue car driving at a high rate of speed on McDowell Road.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the officer turned around to try and stop the car but lost sight of it.

Holmes said shortly after the officer left the area, JPD was called to assist on the scene of a crash where a vehicle hit a home on Longwood.

The driver wasn’t there when police arrived, Holmes said. No one inside the home was injured.

Police were told that the driver got out and attempted to start the car but couldn’t. With no success, the driver left on foot.

Once the identity of the driver is found, he could be facing misdemeanor charges for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, along with being liable to the homeowner for the damages.

This investigation is ongoing.