JPS Students Get Early Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. – It’s an early christmas for a group of deserving students.

A handful of students at Dawson Elementary school were in for surprise gifts.

“They’re deserving because the principal’s know them, know their family backgrounds and know they may need some extra happiness,” former JPS board member Camille Simms said.

“We play a role in the whole child so reaching out to businesses who care about the whole child that makes us feel really good,” Dawson Principal, Vicki Conley explained.

The gifts come from a partnership between Magnolia Health and Simms.

“The scripture says to much is given, much is required and we always have a little bit of extra,” Simms said.

The group also made a stop at Clausell Elementary school to drop off more gifts to students.