JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting on Mayes Street.

We’re told one person was injured.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information. We will provide updates as we get them.

JPD working Shooting on Mayes st.- I'm told a woman shot a man with several kids in the home. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ub4Z8y06Z0 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) December 13, 2017