School district files motion for temporary restraining order

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school district has asked a federal judge to prevent its scheduled merger with a neighboring school system.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that counsel for the Montgomery County School District filed a motion on Dec. 8 for a temporary restraining order against state Superintendent Carey Wright, among others.

The state legislature voted in 2016 to consolidate the Montgomery County and Winona school districts, effective July 2018.

Plaintiffs say that the current Winona Municipal Separate School Board, which is also named in the motion, is illegally acting as the board for the soon-to-be consolidated school district. The filing also takes issue with the consolidated board’s composition.

Winona School Board attorney Lane Greenlee says the consolidated board was advised that it could hold meetings ahead of the consolidation’s effective date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s