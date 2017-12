JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Superintendent Dr.Cary Wright is visiting schools that earned an A-rating.

It’s a part of the Celebration of Excellence Tour.

On Wednesday, Dr. Wright visited Madison County Schools as a part of the tour.

The purpose is to congratulate the administrators, teachers, and students on their achievement.

The Ridgeland High School choir prepared a selection to perform for Dr. Wright and guests, including school board members, local officials, and school leaders.