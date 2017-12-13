UPDATE: Two now in custody after Chuk Stop shooting

By Published: Updated:
Two suspects in custody in connection to Chuk Stop shooting (L) Lucky Turner (R) Jah Wiggins

UPDATE 12/14/2017 9:05 a.m. – Jackson Police say Lucky Turner turned himself in overnight.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have named a suspect in a shooting that happened last month on Northside Drive.

JPD said Lucky Turner is wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the back by two armed suspects on November 23 at the Chuck Stop.

The second suspect, 16-year-old Jah Q Wiggins was taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information that could help officers find Turner, call police at 601-960-1234.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s