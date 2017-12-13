UPDATE: Two now in custody after Chuk Stop shooting

UPDATE 12/14/2017 9:05 a.m. – Jackson Police say Lucky Turner turned himself in overnight.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have named a suspect in a shooting that happened last month on Northside Drive.
JPD said Lucky Turner is wanted for aggravated assault.
Authorities said the victim was shot in the back by two armed suspects on November 23 at the Chuck Stop.
The second suspect, 16-year-old Jah Q Wiggins was taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone with information that could help officers find Turner, call police at 601-960-1234.