VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –The City of Vicksburg unveiled the Vicksburg Heritage Walking Trails on Wednesday.

The trail allows visitors to immerse themselves in the history of Vicksburg by strolling five different routes featuring 35 markers placed throughout the downtown and historic districts.

We’re told the project is funded by the National Park Service’s Lower Delta Initiative and the City of Vicksburg.

