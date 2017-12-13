What’s Working: Brenan Caston & the Pecan Park Gifted Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Smart things can come in small packages. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

A background in STEM virtually guarantees you a good job. Brenan Caston is building toward a very bright future.



As a second grader, Brenan Caston is among the youngest students in the Pecan Park Gifted Program. This year his teacher introduced him to snap circuits.

“I did all these in a day,” Brenan said. “This is an alarm clock and a space alarm, both or these are connected to speakers to make both sounds.”

Brenan is a portrait of persistence and troubleshooting. He showed us how a paper clip can complete a circuit.

Peggy Carlisle is the gifted instructor at Pecan Park.

” This is unusual for a second grader (to do) something as complicated as this,” she said.

Lessons began with a schematic, moments later inspiration struck.

“Brenan went over to the center, and he started building things, and they were very complicated. He was using the schematic drawings. It got more and more complicated, and he started building things by himself.”

Many children have remote controlled cars. Brenan built his.

So what’s he want to be when he grows up?

Brenan responded, “Engineer.”

“I hope that he will go into STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. There are so many careers in that now, and I can see scholarships in his future if he continues this path,” his teacher said.

Brenan dreams of one day building a time machine. We’ll have to check back in future or perhaps the distant past to see if he was successful.

Brenan’s teacher says Snap Circuit Kits can make a wonderful Christmas gift for the little builder in your family.