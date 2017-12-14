2 women & 1 baby inside car during a drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Welota Drive and Boiling.

Commander Tyree Jones says someone fired into a red late-model Toyota Camry and a house on Welota Drive. Two women and a baby were inside the Camry at the time of the shooting.

One woman was shot at least once in her lower back. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to have surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say the other woman and baby did not get hurt.

@JacksonMSPolice is investigating a drive by shooting on Welota Drive. One person was shot while a baby was in the car. The baby is fine, police say. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/CgQrczRWEp — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) December 14, 2017

We’re told both the home and car sustained a lot of damage from the gunfire.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, but they are actively searching for the person(s) responsible for it.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Jackson Police Department at 601.960.1234 or 601.355.TIPS.

We have a crew working with Jackson Police to get more information about this shooting investigation right now.

Stay with us as we work to get more information.