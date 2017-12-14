Clinton man writes book on high school’s football history

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delvan Irwin’s book is a comprehensive history of Clinton High School football from 1920 – 2016.

The book details not only every game during the time frame, but also every player, cheerleader or coach involved with the Arrows football program.

Irwin, however, says detailing Clinton history isn’t the only reason he wrote the book.

“I hope it brings back a lot of memories for those who played,” Irwin said. “Not only in red and black but for people at Forest Hill or Brandon or Pearl or whoever. I hope they get as much enjoyment out of it as Clinton does. And I hope it preserves memories.”

There are records of 922 games in the book.

It’s available for sale on Amazon, and the Clinton locations of Ace Hardware, College Cleaners and Wilson Tire.