Delivery companies hire outside help during the holiday rush

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the years go by, more and more people are relying on the convenience of online shopping. With that said, companies like FedEx and UPS have to rely on other smaller companies to meet with demand.

Some people in the metro area say they’ve seen deliveries being made by people in unmarked cars and wondered why, so we got those answers.

“I would probably just wonder what they were doing in front of my house, but if I saw that they were dropping off a package I wouldn’t be worried about it. But if they were around my neighborhood circling around, I probably would be suspicious of it,” online shopper Meg Anderson said.

During the holidays, some companies are delivering nearly double the average amount of packages. To meet the need, they sometimes hire seasonal subcontractors.

“Give them a heads up as to when the package will be there and that they will have an unmarked car coming to the house. I’d say that would probably be the best way,” online shopper Joshua Smith said.”

Meg Anderson agreed with Smith saying “I think it’s always good to give people a heads up or a notice in the bed so that there are no surprises. So that people don’t feel unsafe or suspect anything.”

Most delivery companies give you the option to decide the best time frame to have your package dropped off.

These companies tell us, it is normal to bring in outside help for busy seasons.

We reached out to both companies to get more information about their policies.

While we are in our peak holiday shipping season, and the company is delivering nearly double its average daily package volume, some UPS drivers and seasonal employees in some areas use their personal vehicles. These drivers may not wear the familiar UPS uniform. However, they have been trained for the jobs, and their vehicles are confirmed to be appropriate for their routes.

Glenn A. Zaccara | UPS Director, Corporate Media Relations

As e-commerce continues to grow, so does the number of packages moving through our network. While the use of rental vehicles is typically temporary, during the busy shipping season contracted service providers for FedEx Ground may add rental vehicles to their fleets to accommodate the increased package volume. Employees making deliveries for those service providers are expected to wear a photo ID badge.

Steve Barber | FedEx Global Communications