McComb man arrested after theft from Walmart

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department has arrested a man wanted for stealing from Walmart.

According to detectives, Joseph Williams Stallings was arrested in the Homestead Community on Highway 98 by Pike County Deputies on Wednesday, December 13.

Detective Shannon Sullivan with the McComb Police Department says Stallings is accused of taking merchandise from the electronics department at Walmart on Tuesday. Investigators say he removed security devices from the merchandise to avoid getting caught.

We’re told employees tried to keep him from leaving the store, but he’s accused of pulling out a gun. According to investigators, Stallings then took off running toward a Walgreens store, where he was seen getting into a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Thanks to tips from the public, authorities were able to track him down.

Stallings remains in the Pike County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He will be held in jail until he is arraigned in the McComb Municipal Court.

