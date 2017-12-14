Salvation Army Makes Final Holiday Push

JACKSON, Miss. – One of Santa’s workshop is far from the North pole, in fact it’s in North Jackson.

“Now they’ll have the toys ready for christmas,” Salvation Army Lieutenant Matt Hedgren said.

900 families from six counties are on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

“There are many people who are going through job loss struggles with their health and many things that are out of their control and they just need a little help,” Hedgren explained. “Not a handout, but a hand up.”

This year the Angel Tree operation was challenged by weather and burglary at their donation center.

“We normally take those donations that are given and we sell them in our store and it helps fund what we do everyday,” he said.

“Part of what we do is with this angel tree giving out toys into the community, we give shelter everyday, we give hot meals everyday, we help with bill assistance.”

With this final push the Salvation Army is trying to meet their $500,000 goal.

“Our kettle fundraising program over the next nine days we have left are critical for what we do all year round. Those pennies that are dropped help what we do all year around.”

Friday wraps up the Angel Tree giveaways but you can still donate. click here for more information.