State Board of Education votes down JPS takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday afternoon not to include Jackson Public School District in the state’s first Achievement School District.



A state law enacted in 2016 requires the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) to intervene in persistently failing school districts by placing the districts in a state-run Achievement School District (ASD). ASD is a new designation for school d istricts that are rated “F” for two consecutive years, encompass 50 percent or more F-rated schools and have 50 percent or more of their students attending F-rated schools are subject to inclusion in the ASD.

“The achievement school district is really a positive thing particularly for smaller school districts who don’t have the resources sometimes to provide extra programs, extracurricular activities, AP programs,” said MDE Board Chair Rosemary Aultman.

A news release from MDE reads, “ Jackson Public Schools also meets the criteria for the ASD. However, the SBE voted to exclude Jackson Public Schools from consideration in the first ASD because Gov. Phil Bryant is currently pursuing another strategy, in partnership with the city of Jackson and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, to help the district improve its longstanding academic deficiencies.”

Charles McClelland is a MDE Board member and serves as co-chair of the Better Together Commission created by Gov. Bryant. McClelland said Thursday, “I think the thing that’s going to bring us together is now the community is engaged. I think you’re going to see a lot of positive things happening within the system.”

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted today to delay its decision on whether to include the Humphreys County and Noxubee County school districts in ASD until the superintendent of the ASD is hired. The first ASD will launch in the 2018-19 school year.

Both Humphreys County and Noxubee County school districts have been rated “F” for two consecutive years. In addition, 75 percent of Humphreys County schools are rated “F,” and 73.7 percent of the district’s students are enrolled in F-rated schools. In Noxubee County, 80 percent of schools are rated “F,” and 70.5 percent of students are enrolled in F-rated schools.

The SBE will be the governing body of the ASD, and the local school boards will be disbanded effective July 1, 2018. Under the SBE’s leadership, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is currently conducting a national search for the ASD superintendent. The MDE will provide support to the ASD superintendent and the current district leaders as the districts prepare to transition to the ASD.

State law requires that districts absorbed by the ASD maintain a “C” rating for five years to become eligible to revert back to local governance.