JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police officers responded to a train vs. truck crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on West Street near Highway 80.

An officer on the scene says a man tried to beat the train, and the train hit the back of his truck.

Train vs. car accident update: gold truck traveling north on West St. struck by east bound CN train. Driver transported to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/bOcRsf9JX9 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 14, 2017

The man was not hurt, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution.

A power line was pulled down during the crash. We’re told no businesses lost power. Police tell us Entergy did respond to the scene.