Affordable Care Act Deadline Approaches

The countdown is on to get people signed up for health care coverage, and service providers across the country are trying to get that message out before it’s too late.

The deadline for the affordable care act is midnight.

As we have reported there have been several efforts to repeal the affordable care act, but it is still the law of the land. It is a requirement to have that insurance and several organizations have been working with locals to make sure they have coverage.

“We all know that having health insurance ensures not only a health stability for the family, but also financial security,” Health Help Mississippi, Senior Program Manager Keri Abernathy said. “We know that some people are just one illness away from bankruptcy so having health insurance is imperative.”

Health Help Mississippi says there has been a steady number of people signing up ahead of the deadline. Aside from the Jackson location, the organization also has offices in Hattiesburg and Greenville. Each location has been inundated with phone calls, and walk-ins as people find out if they are eligible to shop the marketplace.

It’s important to note that based on your employer, you may already be covered. Experts say contacting someone in the field, and asking questions will guide you in the right directions.

You should also know you are required by law to have coverage, and failure to sign up could result in tax penalties.

“It’s important to get coverage, and this is why. ACA will still be in active through 2018, and they could be subject to a penalty if they don’t. No matter what’s going on in Congress with the tax plan, this will not affect ACA plans for 2018,” Abernathy said.

If youa re still in need of coverage you can sign up by visiting Clicking Here or calling 1-800-318-2596.