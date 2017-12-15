Biloxi Police search for missing woman

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — The Biloxi Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

We’re told they responded to an apartment complex on Popps Ferry Road for a welfare check of 30-year-old Amber Meyers. Officers discovered a forced entry was made to her apartment, and she was not inside.

Investigators believe she’s with her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Jimmy Hutchinson Jr. of Prentiss, Mississippi.

We’re told they’re possibly in a rust or gold color Toyota Camry with a Lowndes County license plate. The car has damage on the driver’s side.

Biloxi Police tell us Meyers was last seen wearing a long sleeve brown sweater and blue jeans. She is 5’06” and 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Hutchinson is 5’07”, 220 pounds, bald and has a full beard.

If you know where they are, you can call the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.