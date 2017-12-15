Hattiesburg Police Department investigates fatal accident

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – An accident Friday morning has left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of US Highway 98 for a one car vehicle accident.

A female occupant was pronounced deceased on scene, and another female was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.