HPD arrest and charge man with homicide after deadly two-car crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Police have charged 25-year-old Robert Johnson in connection to Thursday’s deadly crash.

On December 14, police responded to the intersection of Broadway Drive and Mcinnes Loop for a two vehicle accident.

A man driving in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

After further investigation, Johnson was arrested and charged with homicide while committing a misdemeanor. He is being held at Forrest County Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.