Jackson Prep’s Jerrion Ealy commits to Ole Miss

WJTV – Jackson Prep two-sport star Jerrion Ealy announced his commitment to Ole Miss football and baseball on Friday.

@DemetricDWarren @_DHodges I AM A OLE MISS REBEL. I have committed to play both Football and baseball! pic.twitter.com/x4OdCkXXzp — Jerrion Ealy (@ealy_1k) December 15, 2017

Ealy is rated as a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. The site has him slotted as the fourth-best recruit in Mississippi and eighth-best running back in the country for the class of 2019.

But the Patriot junior has also made plenty of plays on the baseball diamond. Perfect Game has the outfielder ranked as the seventh best high school baseball prospect in the country.

This is the Rebels’ fourth commitment for the class of 2019.