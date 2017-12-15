Lanier High School Hosts Singing Toy Drive

The official start of winter is approaching, and a local high school wants to usher you into the season.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the JPS school will be holding a Winter Solstice Choral Concert.

Admission for the event is free. However, attendees are encouraged to bring a toy. The donations will be collected for the Andre Brown Toy Drive.

It’s hosted by the Lanier National Alumni Association, and Omega Psy Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, Beta Alpha Chapter.

Musical guests include The Lanier Concert Singers, and the High School Band. There will also be performances by the Murrah Concert Singers, and the Lanier Rangerettes.

The event will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Lanier High School Auditorium.

If you have questions cornering the event, you can call 601-960-5369 EXT 7369

.