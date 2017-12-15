M-Braves hire Jackson native Chris Maloney as manager

WJTV – The new manager of the Mississippi Braves is plenty familiar with the area.

Jackson native and Mississippi State alumnus Chris Maloney will be leading the club in 2018. He’s joined by a new pitching coach in Dennis Lewallyn and a new hitting coach in Carlos Mendez.

Maloney is the seventh manager in Mississippi Braves history. He comes from the St. Louis Cardinals organization, where he spent more than 20 years. For the past six years, he was with the big-league club, spending 2012-2015 as the first-base coach and 2016-2017 as the third-base coach.

He was last a manager for the Triple-A affiliate of St. Louis, the Memphis Redbirds, from 2007-2011.

Maloney graduated from Mississippi State in 1983.