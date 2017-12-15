Madison Police arrest 3 juveniles for receiving stolen property

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Police arrested three juveniles and charged them with receiving stolen property.

Investigators said they got a phone call on Thursday from a citizen about two men going door to door soliciting money for the Mississippi Lakers’ annual fundraiser. We’re told they saw a man getting into a car that matched the description of one of the suspects.

Police said the officers identified the suspects as the people who were going door to door. They also found an opened postal package in the back seat of the car. We’re told the shipping label on the package was addressed to a nearby home, and the homeowner confirmed it was their package and that they didn’t know the three suspects.

Officers believe the juveniles took the package from the front porch of the house. They are being held in the Yazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. We’re told they will remain there, and the case will be referred to Madison County Youth Court.