VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a double house fire that took the lives of two children.

It happened on Johnson Street Thursday night.

Investigators told us a 1-year-old and 2-year-old died in the fire.

We’re told a man tried to save the them, but he was injured. He’s now being treated at a Jackson hospital for burns on his face and hands.

Vicksburg firefighters said the two homes are a complete loss. They’re working to find out what caused the fires.