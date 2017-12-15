Ugly Christmas sweater softball for a cause

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Today was National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

The softball and baseball teams at Vicksburg High School were decked in their ugly sweaters for a good cause.

The students played in the cold to collect toys and money for some very deserving children.

Instead of regular admission, they asked for toys to donate to the Warren County Sheriff Department’s angel tree children.

“We through our Chaplin’s office have done this for over twenty years, to make sure that every child of every inmate has Christmas,” Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Children of crime victims, and children in special need are also served by the toy drive.

Over 100 children are on the list.

Sophmore softball player Jazmine Miller came up with the idea for the charity game.

“People support us whether we lose or win. So it’s best to give back to others too,” Miller said.

Teams Jack Frost and Rudolph were made up of both softball and baseball players.

Jack Frost came out on top in the junior varisty game.

The varsity game ended in a tie.

This was the first year for the game, and the students hope to make it a tradition.