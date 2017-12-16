JFD: Body found after overnight house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department found the body of a man after a house fire early Saturday morning.

It happened on Ludlow Avenue and Pillars Court.

Firefighters said they found the victim after putting out the fire. They called fire investigators and detectives from the Jackson Police Department to help with the investigation.

We’re told the Hinds County coroner will make a positive identification of the victim and determine the cause of death.

No other injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

