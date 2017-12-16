Mississippi routs Alabama 42-7 in MS/AL All-Star Game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – History may show Alabama has had the edge in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. But history didn’t matter for Saturday’s edition.

The All-Stars from Mississippi poured it on their Alabama rivals, winning 42-7. It’s the largest margin of victory for Mississippi in this series.

Yazoo County’s Kenny Gainwell and Pearl’s Tylan Knight shared MVP honors. Gainwell scored three touchdowns while Knight flew around for 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

