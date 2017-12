ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rolling Fork Police Department is working to find two missing girls.

We’re told 15-year-old Milena Johnson and 14-year-old Rokiya Cooper were last seen by family members on Thursday, December 14th.

If you know where they are, contact the Sharkey County Sheriff Department at 662-873-4321 or Lt. Herbert Ceaser at 662-873-1500.