Sheryl Underwood Promotes Sisters in Service

Comedienne Sheryl Underwood is all about sisterhood, and that belief has brought her back to Jackson.

The daytime host is here in support of “Sisters in Service.” The event hosted by the Pack Rat Foundation for Education honors the four sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho. The Greek-letter organizations are celebrated for their community service and efforts to better the lives of people around them. Underwood, who is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., says that sisterhood helped her through some of the toughest times in her life.

Tickets are $35, and the event starts at 6:00 PM. It will be held at the Pretty Unique Event Venue. 5727 Highway 18 West, Jackson.