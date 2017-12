HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to an 18-wheeler accident.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on I-20 near Norrell Road.

Troopers believe the driver fell asleep before running off the road. We’re told his load of railroad ties went through the cab of the 18-wheeler.

The driver has minor injuries and is now at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He’s expected to be okay.