TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

The train derailed just before 8 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.

Please be advised of a massive incident involving a train derailing on the Mounts Rd overpass on I5. The train is currently blocking I5. Please avoid this area and Nisqually Valley. Be patient with traffic and emergency vehicles in the area. WSP is investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/lFrXPQDSA1 — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 18, 2017