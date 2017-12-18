Copiah County home invasion & armed robbery investigation

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department needs your help solving a home invasion and armed robbery case.

It happened on Old Natchez Road in Hazlehurst on Wednesday, Dec. 13 around 12:17 a.m.

We’re told three men kicked in the front door and came into the home. The robbers made the two men who were inside the home get down on the floor face down. Then, the suspects robbed a woman of her purse and her keys.

During the armed robbery, the two men inside the home were shot before the suspects left the home.

Investigators say the suspects may be riding in a white 4-door Pontiac Bonneville; Crimestoppers did not have a year model for the car.

Anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case could be eligible for an award of up to $2,500.

If you know who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS(8477).