Doctor accused of causing Mississippi woman’s drug addiction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A doctor in Mississippi has been accused of causing a woman’s opioid addiction by a lawsuit filed on her behalf.

The Clarion-Ledger quotes the federal lawsuit filed in Jackson for Beverly Dennis against Dr. Michael Livingston in a Saturday report .

The lawsuit says Livingston began prescribing Dennis hydrocodone and phentermine last year. It says that in July 2016, Livingston also prescribed Dennis oxycodone without verifying through the Prescription Monitoring Service website that she was already prescribed hydrocodone by another physician that same month.

Dennis’ attorney, Abby Robinson, says in the lawsuit that Livingston should have known that prescribing the two drugs along with oxycodone was dangerous. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Livingston could not be immediately reached Friday by The Clarion-Ledger for comments about the lawsuit.