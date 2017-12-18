Group seeks more signatures to start new city in Mississippi

PURVIS, Miss. (AP) – Organizers are withdrawing a petition to form a new city in south Mississippi.

A group called Bellevue Incorporators says it filed papers Friday in Lamar County Chancery Court, seeking to temporarily dismiss its petition.

In a news release Monday, the group says it intends to seek more signatures to support its effort.

The group filed a petition in May seeking to start a new city. But it says there has been “significant purging” of the Lamar County voter rolls since then, so more signatures of registered voters are needed.

Two-thirds of registered voters in the targeted area must sign petitions of support before a new city can be formed.

