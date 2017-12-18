Hinds County investigators warn of phone scam

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) want everyone to know there’s a telephone scam impacting residents.

According to Major Pete Luke with HCSD, someone is posing a sheriff’s deputy and threatening to arrest citizens for unpaid fines and failing to appear in court.

We’re told that the person will ask the victim to put money on a money card, and then read the digits on the card over the phone to the scammer.

“The Sheriff’s Department will never call and ask for money over the phone,” Major Luke said.

These types of calls do tend to increase over the holidays, so if you get one, please be sure to call local authorities instead of giving your money away to a scammer.