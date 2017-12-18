JSU hires Hal Mumme as offensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JSU head coach Tony Hughes is turning to a familiar face to Jackson to help turn around his offense.

Jackson State announced the hire of former Belhaven head coach Hal Mumme as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator on Monday. Mumme is well-known as a father of the Air Raid offense, a fast-paced approach that mainly focuses on passing.

“Coach Mumme brings a wealth of experience with him to JSU,” Hughes said in a release. “He has over 27 years of coaching experience and has led some of the most explosive offensive units in college football.”

WATCH: Here's Tony Hughes on hiring Hal Mumme. He says he's intrigued by the spread offense and thinks players will want to be a part of a more exciting brand of offense. He also acknowledges the Tigers need to recruit better for Mumme's system, looking at QB's and WR's. pic.twitter.com/3OLOf0AP17 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 18, 2017

Mumme resigned as the head coach at Belhaven on Nov. 28. In four seasons there, he went 8-33.

During that period, his offense set single-game records in pass attempts, completions, passing touchdowns and total offensive plays as well as single-season records in pass attempts, passing touchdowns and total offensive plays and yards.

“I look forward to working with Coach Hughes,” Mumme said in a release. “I have admired him both personally and professionally and look forward to getting to work at Jackson State.”

Jackson State has struggled on offense under Tony Hughes. In 2017, the Tigers ranked last in the SWAC in scoring and total offense, averaging 12.7 points per game and 231.8 yards per game.

Prior to his time at Belhaven, Mumme was at SMU as its passing game coordinator. In 2013, he helped SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert break multiple single-game and single-season records. Mumme was also a head coach at the following institutions: Kentucky, New Mexico State, Southeastern Louisiana, Valdosta State, Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA) and McMurry (Division III).

Mumme also hosts a radio show on 105.9 FM in Jackson.