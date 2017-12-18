Natchez holds town hall on animal cruelty

By Published:

NATCHEZ, MISS. (WJTV) — The city of Natchez held a town hall meeting to get input on animal cruelty legislation.

Adams County has had issues with animal cruelty. Recently, nearly 60 dogs were found in horrible conditions at a home.

Officials and authorities say the state needs tougher animal cruelty laws.

Tonight, people packed the council chambers to hear from state senator Bob Dearing on legislation that would be presented to lawmakers next year.

Dearing proposed that people who are convicted of dog fighting would face up to 25 years behind bars and could face a $1,000 fine for each dog that’s taken away.

“If we don’t do this we will have people migrating to Mississippi to participate in dogfighting,” said Mayor Darryl Grennell. “We want to deter people from engaging in that type of activity.”

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s