One person arrested after Attala County Lounge shooting

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is in custody following a shooting at an Attala County nightclub.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the Attala County Lounge near Ethel.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail, someone started shooting inside the club after an argument. The shooting continued outside.

Four people were shot and had to be taken to the hospital. Two of those people have been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and are currently listed in serious condition.

Sheriff Nail says a fifth person was hurt during the shooting, but that person was not shot.

We do know that one person is custody, but the sheriff’s office has not released details about the arrest.

For now, the Attala County Lounge is shut down. The sheriff says there were several violations found during the course of their investigation.