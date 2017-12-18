One teen dead, another charged with DUI after Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a Copiah County crash on Friday, and a 19-year-old has been charged in connection to the case.

According to investigators with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, Seth Brewer, 18, died when the truck he was a passenger in ran off Anderson Road. Brewer, who’s from Crystal Springs, was thrown from the truck, and the vehicle rolled on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of that truck, 19-year-old Austin Ragland of Hazlehurst, was charged with DUI causing injury/death in connection to the case. He had his first appearance in court on Monday and bond was set.

The crash is still under investigation.

As we learn more information, we will update this story.