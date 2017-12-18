Pearl officers host Christmas with a Cop event

By Published:
Pearl Police host Christmas with a Cop program | Photo: WJTV

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Police Officers spent their Monday morning spreading a little holiday cheer with their Christmas With a Cop event.

Deserving students from the Pearl School District got a chance to go shopping with Pearl Police. The school district selected the students who got to participate, and members of the community donated gift cards the kids could shop with at the Pearl Walmart.

The officers we spoke with say they look forward to this event each year.

“I think that you have to start with the kids,” said Sergeant Archie Bennett with Pearl PD. “We just want to engage with them, and we just think Christmas time is a good time for the police department to be involved with the kids.”

Sergeant Bennett says one of the things the Mayor of Pearl wants to do is engage the community even more, and events like Monday’s really work to do that.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s