Pearl officers host Christmas with a Cop event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Police Officers spent their Monday morning spreading a little holiday cheer with their Christmas With a Cop event.

Deserving students from the Pearl School District got a chance to go shopping with Pearl Police. The school district selected the students who got to participate, and members of the community donated gift cards the kids could shop with at the Pearl Walmart.

The officers we spoke with say they look forward to this event each year.

“I think that you have to start with the kids,” said Sergeant Archie Bennett with Pearl PD. “We just want to engage with them, and we just think Christmas time is a good time for the police department to be involved with the kids.”

Sergeant Bennett says one of the things the Mayor of Pearl wants to do is engage the community even more, and events like Monday’s really work to do that.