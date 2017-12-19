3 running for Mississippi Senate seat in a coastal district

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Voters on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are choosing a new state senator.

Three candidates are running to succeed Sean Tindell, a Republican who left the Legislature in October when Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him to the state Court of Appeals.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday in Senate District 49 in Harrison County.

The candidates are Dan Q. Carr, who is a youth pastor; Joel Carter, who owns a real estate company; and Ron Meyers, who owns an event management company.

Special election ballots don’t list party labels, but all three candidates have said they are Republican. The GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature.

If a runoff is needed, it will be Jan. 9, a week after the legislative session begins.

