JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Alcohol Beverage Control is very busy this time of year shipping thousands of cases of wine and spirits every week.

Stores will be closed on two major holidays, impacting shoppers.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are the two busiest days of the year for liquor stores. ABC has shipped over 140,000 cases of alcohol. They expect to ship 90,000 this week alone.