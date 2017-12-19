Authorities respond to situation in Lawrence County; 1 dead, 1 injured

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a situation in Lawrence County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, The Department of Public Safety, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and other authorities are on Frog Ridge Road.

Warren Strain of DPS said one person died and another person is injured. Authorities said the shooter is inside of a residence on the street.

A Monticello firefighter tells us that they were called to respond to two structure fires; however, they have not been able to battle the fires just yet.

Strain said they are trying to negotiate with the shooter

WJTV 12 has a crew on the scene. WJTV will update this story as soon as more details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s