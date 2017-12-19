Authorities respond to situation in Lawrence County; 1 dead, 1 injured

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a situation in Lawrence County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, The Department of Public Safety, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and other authorities are on Frog Ridge Road.

Warren Strain of DPS said one person died and another person is injured. Authorities said the shooter is inside of a residence on the street.

A Monticello firefighter tells us that they were called to respond to two structure fires; however, they have not been able to battle the fires just yet.

Strain said they are trying to negotiate with the shooter

